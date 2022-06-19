Conflicting Reports On AEW’s Plans For The Hardys Prior To Jeff Hardy’s DUI Arrest

It was reported yesterday by Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline that AEW had pulled Matt and Jeff Hardy from an AEW Dynamite ladder match prior to Jeff’s DUI arrest last week. However, a new report from Fightful conflicts with that and says the match was still planned before Hardy was pulled over.

It claims that Alvarez’s report was inaccurate and before Jeff was arrested, the Hardys were still booked for the June 15 Dynamite. However, whether or not Jeff was going to be in that match would depend on the brain scan he was going to and if he would be cleared. If he wasn’t cleared to compete, he would be pulled from the match. Matt Hardy, however, would have remained, according to AEW sources.

It’s unknown what will happen with Matt Hardy at this time. Jeff Hardy has been suspended without pay from AEW, and has to get treatment and maintain sobriety in order to return.