wrestling / News
Conflicting Viewpoints In WWE Over Matt Riddle’s Potential
the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there are currently conflicting viewpoints in WWE over Matt Riddle and his potential to be a star.
There are some who believe Riddle has “magic” while others don’t see his appeal. The biggest issue is reportedly his “lack of understanding of politics” due to him trying to start programs with Goldberg and Brock Lesnar without asking either first.
Riddle was compared to Randy Orton when he first became a star, and they don’t want someone like that now disrupting the ‘harmony’ of the locker room. An example was brought up of Batista talking badly about Smackdown while he was on RAW, leading to bad feelings in the locker room.
However, WWE’s social media has also promoted his comments and he also made them at a Las Vegas house show. It seems there is someone who wants the angle and is “playing both sides.”
More Trending Stories
- Rhea Ripley Is Open to Defending Her Title at NXT TakeOver Before WrestleMania, Says WWE Has Not Cleared Her Upper Body for Tattoos
- Shelton Benjamin Discusses How Frustrated He Is With Current WWE Role, What Led To His Release In 2010
- PCO Discusses His Backstage Heat With Shawn Michaels & Kevin Nash in WWE, Why He Refused to Job To Nash In Montreal
- Bruce Prichard Discusses Decision to Pair Shawn Michaels & Sherri Martel, Whose Idea It Was, Sherri Ending Up On HBK’s Theme Song