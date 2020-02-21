Conflicting Viewpoints In WWE Over Matt Riddle’s Potential

the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there are currently conflicting viewpoints in WWE over Matt Riddle and his potential to be a star.

There are some who believe Riddle has “magic” while others don’t see his appeal. The biggest issue is reportedly his “lack of understanding of politics” due to him trying to start programs with Goldberg and Brock Lesnar without asking either first.

Riddle was compared to Randy Orton when he first became a star, and they don’t want someone like that now disrupting the ‘harmony’ of the locker room. An example was brought up of Batista talking badly about Smackdown while he was on RAW, leading to bad feelings in the locker room.

However, WWE’s social media has also promoted his comments and he also made them at a Las Vegas house show. It seems there is someone who wants the angle and is “playing both sides.”