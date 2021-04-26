UPDATED: Connecticut Supreme Court Declines To Hear Appeal For WWE Concussion Lawsuit, Jerry McDevitt Responds

UPDATE: The Associated Press has picked up the story about the Connecticut Supreme Court declining to hear arguments from Konstantine Kyros over the WWE concussion lawsuit. In the article, WWE lawyer Jerry McDevitt commented on the news.

He said: “We’re glad its finally over. We were completely vindicated.”

The lawsuit, prior to its dismissal, was a class action suit against the company over their alleged failure to protect athletes who later had concussions. It included William “Billy Jack” Haynes, Russ “Big Russ” McCullough, Ryan Sakoda, Matthew “Luther Reigns” Wiese and the wife of the late Nelson “Viscera” Frazier. According to the article, Kyros is facing $500,000 in sanctions against him.

Original: PWInsider reports that the Supreme Court of Connecticut has decided not to hear arguments from lawyer Konstantine Kyros, who is trying to appeal the dismissal of a class action concussion lawsuit against WWE.

The dismissals were held up in appeals court, which Kyros attempted to do earlier this year. As a result of the Supreme Court’s decision, the case is now completely over, outside of the courts making a ruling on how much Kyros will be ordered to pay in legal fees to WWE.