Conor McGregor Wants to Give Becky Lynch ‘Proper Back Up’

– I guess you can say that game recognizes game. WWE Superstar Becky Lynch and former UFC champion Conor McGregor shared an exchange on Twitter earlier today. Lynch responded to an article stating that Lynch was channeling her inner McGregor. McGregor then wrote on Twitter, “The Man channels no one. @TheNotoriousMMA & me are bonded as Irish brother & sister. But if I ever got within 2 miles of him I’d break that bond, and his arm, in three short seconds. ?? I’d be too tempting; he’d completely understand too. Proper12 after.”

Later on, McGregor wrote in response, “Call me when you need Proper back up.” You can check out the exchange below.

