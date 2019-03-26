wrestling / News
Conor McGregor Future Betting Odds Heavily Favor Him Fighting in WWE Next
Following his latest announcement that he’s retiring from the sport of MMA, sportsbooks are now taking bets on where former UFC champion Conor McGregor might end up next. Bet Online has revealed new betting odds for the future of Conor mcGregor after he announced his retirement from MMA, which you can see below. Currently, the betting odds heavily favor that he might join WWE as his nextmovie.
Granted, this is the second time McGregor publicly retired from the sport with a tweet. That means, it cannot be said with 100% certainty that he will follow through on this retirement news. Even his onetime rival, Floyd Mayweather, has retired from the sport of boxing multiple times.
Conor McGregor – What Will he do Next
Fight in WWE 3/2
MMA Fight 3/1
Boxer 4/1
Arrested 5/1
UFC Commentator 10/1
Actor 12/1
Open a Bar 12/1
