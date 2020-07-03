UPDATED: Drew McIntyre Fires Back at Conor McGregor For Calling Out Vince McMahon

UPDATE: Drew McIntyre isn’t impressed by Conor McGregor’s attempt to call out Vince McMahon. As noted earlier, McGregor’s company shared a pic the (currently) retired fighter posted to Instagram and captioned it calling for a “McMahon Vs McGregor CEO Flashmatch.”

McIntyre has since posted to Twitter referencing McGregor’s punching of an older man at a Dublin pub after the man refused a shot of McGregor’s whiskey. McGregor posted:

Big man @TheNotoriousMMA picking a fight with ANOTHER 70 year old, you couldn’t drop a guy in a pub, you have no chance against Vince. You’re just the latest guy thinking he can have his PR team stick my title on his shoulder & walk into our world. Stick to whiskey McTapper https://t.co/kwgt0EKdAa — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) July 2, 2020

ORIGINAL: Conor McGregor is teasing a WWE run again, and has called out Vince McMahon for a “flashmatch.” McGregor posted to Instagram with a Photoshopped image of himself holding the WWE Championship along with a UFC title, captioning it, “‘All of the belts’ Do you think we’ll ever see the McGregor billi strut in the WWE?”

McGregor’s company The Mac Life then shared the image to their Instagram story (per Wrestling Inc) captioning it as “McMahon Vs McGregor CEO Flashmatch”

McGregor has often expressed interest in working with WWE, something WWE officials have been receptive to. McGregor is also known for doing publicity stunts on the regular. He recently announced his retirement from MMA, saying that nothing in UFC excites him.