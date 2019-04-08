wrestling / News

Conor McGregor Congratulates Becky Lynch, Teases Wrestling Debut

April 8, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor is back at it on Twitter, although this time it was to congratulate Becky Lynch after she won the RAW and Smackdown women’s titles in the main event of Wrestlemania last night. He also teased a possible wrestling debut for himself, something that everyone from Roman Reigns to Stephanie McMahon have commented on. Even the latest betting odds suggest that McGregor is WWE bound. He wrote:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Conor McGregor, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading