Conor McGregor Congratulates Becky Lynch, Teases Wrestling Debut

Conor McGregor is back at it on Twitter, although this time it was to congratulate Becky Lynch after she won the RAW and Smackdown women’s titles in the main event of Wrestlemania last night. He also teased a possible wrestling debut for himself, something that everyone from Roman Reigns to Stephanie McMahon have commented on. Even the latest betting odds suggest that McGregor is WWE bound. He wrote:

Congrats to Irelands Becky Lynch, the WWE’s first Champ Champ.

Wow!

What a match these ladies put on! Ronda Rousey is something special in that ring, as is Charlotte Flair of the Flair dynasty!

Stephanie McMahon you are right, I could not do what these athletes do.

Or could I… — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 8, 2019