Conor McGregor, Finn Balor, & Triple H Tease At Potential McGregor vs. Balor Match

Conor McGregor, Finn Balor, and Triple H are having a bit of fun on Twitter, teasing a match between Balor and McGregor. The trio got an exchange on Twitter after Balor shared a pic of action figures of the three, which prompted a response from McGregor that read:

“No more mr. nice guy!”

That led to The Game suggesting that a match just requires the two to agree, as you can see below. McGregor has long teased doing something in WWE, all the way back to August of 2016 when he said, “For the most part, those WWE guys are p**sies.” Snce then there have been several instances of the UFC star teasing involvement with the company.