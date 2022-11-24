Conor McGregor, MJF Trade Barbs On Social Media Over MJF’s Paddy Pimblett Feud

Conor McGregor is the latest UFC star to trade words with MJF, with the two going at it online. As previously noted, MJF and UFC fighter Paddy Pimblett went at it earlier this week, with MJF teasing the idea of confronting Pimblett at UFC 282.

TMZ picked up on the story, which McGregor evidently saw. The former UFC champion posted to his Twitter account referencing TMZ’s headline of MJF calling Pimblett a “dollar store Conor McGregor” by saying:

“A dollar store Conor is still worth millions! Let’s go young Paddy Pimb! Don’t know who this other clown is.”

MJF retweeted McGregor’s post, writing:

“I’ll f**k the Conor clone up. Then I’ll wipe my ass with the original. Stay in your lane you roided up leprechaun. You can’t hang with the @AEW World Champion. #Betterthanyou”