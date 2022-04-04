Conor McGregor Says He Wasn’t At WrestleMania Because Roster Fears Him, Drew McIntyre & More Respond

Conor McGregor used WrestleMania 38 to raise a little controversy online, saying that he wasn’t there because the WWE roster fears him. McGregor posted to Twitter after night two of the PPV ended, writing:

“Why wasn’t I at Wrestlemania? They all fear me, that’s why.”

As one might predict, that brought out responses from several WWE stars including Drew McIntyre (“Shut up, McTapper”), Dolph Ziggler (“bc even I can’t cut down to fly weight”), and Becky Lynch (“Hey man. I could have used you. Bianca brought an army. Next year?”) among others.

You can see McGregor’s post and WWE roster’s reactions below. McGregor has often teased the idea of appearing in WWE, though as of late he’s been better known for legal issues, most recently for a dangerous driving arrest in Ireland a couple of weeks ago.

Why wasn’t I at Wrestlemania? They all fear me, that’s why. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 4, 2022

bc even I can’t cut down to fly weight pic.twitter.com/R8eQCncRtX — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) April 4, 2022

Because I’m the fooking boss. 😉 call me. https://t.co/85sdNqLEvW — The OFFICIAL Boss (@SonyaDevilleWWE) April 4, 2022

Shut up McTapper https://t.co/YufjQU34xd — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) April 4, 2022