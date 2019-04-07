Stephanie McMahon Says She’d Love To Have Conor McGregor In WWE

In an interview with TMZ (h/t SportsKeeda), Stephanie McMahon said that she’d love both Conor McGregor and Rob Gronkowski to sign with WWE.

“I’d love to have Gronk in the ring. I’d love to have Conor McGregor – huge personality. There’s a number of different women I’ve had my eyes on as well. So it’s really about bringing in the biggest personalities with the best athletic ability – whoever can entertain and connect to our audience.”

When asked if WWE has already had any talks with McGregor, Stephanie said WWE is “always having conversations.”