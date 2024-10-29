wrestling / News
Conor McGregor Tells Cody Rhodes That He’ll See Him Soon
October 29, 2024 | Posted by
While speaking to The Schmo, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes said he was interested in seeing former UFC champion Conor McGregor.
Rhodes stated that he thinks McGregor would do well in WWE. McGregor saw the clip of what Rhodes said and responded, as seen below:
“The Schmo and the undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes enjoying themselves some smooth @ProperWhiskey! CLASS PERSONIFIED! Love it Cody, see you soon 👀”
The Schmo and the undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes enjoying themselves some smooth @ProperWhiskey! CLASS PERSONIFIED! Love it Cody, see you soon 👀 pic.twitter.com/UnU6qum8bU
— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 29, 2024
More Trending Stories
- AJ Styles Says He Made Decision Not To Go Into TNA Hall Of Fame, Not WWE
- Latest On The Rock’s Potential WWE Appearances, When Bad Blood Was Set
- Shelton Benjamin Recalls Shoot Wrestling Daniel Puder, Vince McMahon Yelling At Him Over It
- Ted DiBiase Explains Why WWE Didn’t Announce His Final Match In Advance