Conor McGregor Tells Cody Rhodes That He’ll See Him Soon

While speaking to The Schmo, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes said he was interested in seeing former UFC champion Conor McGregor.

Rhodes stated that he thinks McGregor would do well in WWE. McGregor saw the clip of what Rhodes said and responded, as seen below:

“The Schmo and the undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes enjoying themselves some smooth @ProperWhiskey! CLASS PERSONIFIED! Love it Cody, see you soon 👀”