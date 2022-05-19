Conrad Thompson Addresses Ricky Steamboat’s Statement About Turning Down Starrcast Match

Conrad Thompson says that he is “disappointed” that Ricky Steamboat put out a statement saying that he turned down a match against Ric Flair at Starrcast. As noted yesterday, Steamboat addressed reports that there was a working plan for him to be part of the match with Flair to take place at Starrcast V, saying that he had decided to turn the match down.

Thompson spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview and discussed the situation. You can check out the highlights below:

On Steamboat’s statement: “There’s no way for me to have that conversation with you and not be negative, or hurtful or rude and I am not going to comment on it because I think a lot of Mr. Steamboat and hold him in high regard. I know what really happened and he knows what really happened and I am disappointed that he put a statement out before we had an opportunity to put a bow on things. But, that’s not the whole story and what the whole story is, is nobody’s business I suppose.”

On respecting Steamboat: “I appreciate his body of work very much and I am always going to be a fan of his, but I am not going to get into a, ‘he said, she said,’ mudslinging situation when it is someone that I know, like, and trust, and respect a great deal.”

On speculation of who might be part of the match: “I do want to say though, I am not upset about the Ricky Steamboat thing. I know that sometimes, I said something the other day on Jeff Jarrett’s podcast, and boy it just got click baited everywhere. Just want to add the proper context here, lots of conversations have happened about, ‘what if,’ and we got everyone that we asked about it, everyone said, ‘yep, I am in.’

“So, we have had conversations, but ultimately that’s not the match you’re going to see, but I have never said what the match was going to be. So, when people are saying, ‘what’s the match now?’ Well, what was it ever? There’s a lot of hypotheticals, we could say hypothetically right now next year’s WrestleMania is The Rock vs. Roman, everyone has said that hypothetically, but when has WWE announced that? When has Rock said that? It’s all just conjecture at this point.”