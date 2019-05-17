Conrad Thompson Says He Was A Bit Shocked Undertaker Got Pulled From Starrcast

– Appearing on X-Pac 12360, Conrad Thompson revealed that despite it all, he was a little bit shocked that WWE pulled Undertaker from his scheduled Starrcast appearance. Undertaker was announced in February to be appearing at the fan event, which takes place next weekend during Double or Nothing weekend. However, in late April, WWE pulled Taker as well as Kurt Angle from the show. Thompson’s comments are below:

On Starrcast still selling well despite Undertaker being pulled: “Yeah, I mean at the end of the day, I try to find the positive in everything. And now what fans know most of all is, I was willing to put my money where my mouth was, and I had a good idea to try something big and something different. And it got everybody’s attention, and everybody talking about Starrcast. And in the end it didn’t happen, but you know, overall I had a handful of refund requests and that was it. I think a lot of people were like, ‘Hey, we still are excited about what you’re putting together and this was a cool thing, but it wasn’t the only thing.”

On if he was shocked: “I mean, I was a little bit, just because I paid a deposit. We have a signed contract, we have a deposit paid, we’ve worked out transportation. So all the little nitty-gritty details that would have to be worked out, I’m thinking are good. They sent me the images to use, and they approved the images we were gonna run, and they approved of the way we were gonna sort of break the story and shock the world that he was coming. So we talked about that stuff in great detail, so I really legitimately believed, that I had done everything by the book. I didn’t think I had done anything sorta underhanded or anything like that. I had a contract, and he was actively soliciting booking on social media handles, and he still might be. I couldn’t have predicted at the time that this would be the way it wound up. But once it was, there were, ‘Well, we’ll get you a suitable replacement.’ [laughs]”

