Conrad Thompson Denies Story About Tony Khan Being Upset By Mark Madden At Roast

It was reported yesterday that during an interview, Eric Bischoff claimed that AEW owner Tony Khan left a roast of Tony Schiavone after Mark Madden mocked him and called him a ‘money mark’. In a series of posts on Twitter, Conrad Thompson (who hosted the event) said this was not the case, and that Khan didn’t leave until later.

He wrote: ““For the record, this isn’t accurate. Khan stopped by to celebrate Schaivone’s birthday before his dinner reservation downstairs with MJF, JR, Darby, Kip, Jeff Jones, Janela, Havoc, Excalibur, etc. He left after Hudson’s set not Madden’s. I can confirm: no hard feelings from Khan. No disrespect to my pal @EBischoff as this was the talk of the evening until something more interesting happened downstairs. Of course I razzed @MarkMaddenX about “killing the town” but it was always in jest. No one is safe during a Roast and it was great fun for @tonyschiavone24. Was Ted Turner a money mark? It’s just an easy term to throw around for those who don’t understand what it really means in the first place. The Khan family’s business acumen speaks for itself. Google can help fill in the gaps. Well it’s not entirely untrue. Yes, Khan left… to go downstairs and eat dinner. Eric stayed upstairs to finish the event and hang with the live band we had. I went to dinner downstairs with Lois and the rest of the Schiavone family… three tables away from the AEW table. Eric was upstairs. He didn’t know TK just went downstairs to eat dinner with the rest of his aew crew.”

