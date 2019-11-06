Conrad Thompson Thinks Eric Bischoff Didn’t Know How to ‘Speak Vince’ in WWE, Thinks Bischoff Would Possibly Fit Better as an Announcer Than a Heel GM for AEW

– WrestlingInc.com recently spoke to Starrcast promoter and 83 Weeks cohost Conrad Thompson for the WINCLY podcast. Thompson discussed Eric Bischoff’s exist from WWE in his role as Executive Director of Smackdown, his thoughts on Eric Bischoff potentially joining AEW, and more. Below are some highlights from WrestlingInc.com.

Thompson on Starrcast IV in Baltimore:“Baltimore is such a rich wrestling town and they have such rich history there. It does seem like they have more of an old-school Crockett WCW history than anywhere else. You’re not too removed from Washington DC and that hosted a ton of big events like Starrcade over and over. This is the 30th anniversary of the 1989 Great American Bash which a lot of fans still think is one of the best WCW PPVs ever. I wanted to do something different here and we had Sting twice before – once in Vegas and once in Chicago. Both times he was in the The Crow outfit and I thought it would be cool if we went retro and got Sting in the red, white and blue. Once I was able to sell that, I was committed with old-school WCW.”

Thompson on Eric Bischoff joining the show: “I didn’t imagine he’d be available because he’d be in some random town on Friday and trying to travel back on Saturday. His Fridays were pretty full so it may be pushing it to think he’d be back for Saturday morning. But he wasn’t banned from coming although it would have been unlikely. Now, it’s fitting that we’ve got Jim Crockett and Eric Bischoff. That’s pretty cool with the bookends of WCW.”

Thompson on if he was surprised by things not working out for Bischoff in WWE as well as they have for Bruce Prichard because “Bruce speaks Vince”: “Yes and no. I think it’s unfair to compare the two because Eric never really worked in the WWE. He wasn’t in the office and was a contracted performer… There is definitely a different role from working within the corporate structure of the company. Bruce speaks Vince and Eric Bischoff was never going to speak Vince because he wasn’t around him from the time he was 25 years old until in his 50s. You can’t spend that much time with someone and not know the quirks of their personality on how to best support them. Bruce is back where he always should have been and life got in the way and circumstances changed. But with a little bit of time, it heals all wounds and now he’s flourishing.”

Thompson on what’s next for Bischoff: “He’s already got a lot of irons in the fire for the new year. He’s excited about what’s next and I can’t wait for people to learn more about that.”

Thompson on why AEW won’t bring in Eric Bischoff: “I think AEW was wanting to do something new and fresh. I think they probably look at a guy like Eric and think what he would be. Would he be the on-screen GM or an evil heel authority? That feels like a recycled storyline and I think a lot of AEW fans hope that never pops up in AEW. Maybe I’ve read that wrong but I’ve listened to interviews with Tony and he’s talked about how they want less backstage segments and doesn’t want to pretend that the camera is not in the room. I like the idea of them having something that’s presented differently. I think when you have a 64-year-old guy that’s been on camera as a heel authority figure, you wonder how that would fit in.”

Thompson on how Bischoff might work better as an announcer: “If you’re looking for something a little different that makes people say, ‘Hey, I wanna check that out.’ I think him as announcer would give you an opportunity to show his personality and he knows how to sell… He could do color and I’m interested to see what opportunities in the wrestling space he’ll pursue next.”

Thompson on Tony Schiavone joining the AEW broadcast team: “Man, it’s the most rewarding thing ever two-fold. One, to get phone calls from Bruce Prichard with a Stamford (CT) area code and to know that his office is just down the hall from Vince’s and he’s back where he belongs after thinking the wrestling business has turned its back on him… Sort of the same story with Tony Schiavone as he assumed wrestling was done and was in the rear view mirror. I sold them both on doing podcasts and slowly but surely they enjoyed being in the space so much that other folks took notice and rolled the dice. Seeing Tony come through the tunnel at the AEW show for the first TV taping, I was ringside… and it’s probably the proudest moment of my wrestling fandom.”