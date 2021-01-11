Conrad Thompson On If Starrcast Could Return in 2021, Whether Vince McMahon Would Ever Do the Convention

Conrad Thompson’s Starrcast convention has been on hold like most conventions due to the pandemic, and he weighed in on the possibility of it returning in 2021. Thompson spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview about Starrcast’s future, whether Vince McMahon would ever do the convention and more. Highlights are below:

On whether Starrcast could return in 2021: “We’re going to wait and see what happens. In 2019, when we hosted the third Starrcast in Chicago, we put a hold on the hotel for 2020 and 2021. So I have a hold there for 2021. But I don’t know what that’s gonna look like. Normally, we would announce something like that as early as possible [sic] but I’m not sure we’ll be all the way back to normal by late August. I’d like to think we would but I still don’t know.

“.But if we are [ready], I would love to do at least one more just to say we did it. I’d love to work with our partners, the folks at Hyatt Chamber who have been tremendous. It’s so much fun to work with everyone, putting the shows together. That weekend can be stressful but its so fun to create. I’d like to do it one more time but I’m not sure if its possible. We’ll wait and see.”

On the possibility of the McMahons appearing at Starrcast: “No … Let me be clear, if it’s an event piggybacking an AEW event [PPV], that’s not happening. But if its an event piggybacked by a WWE event, than MAYBE there is a chance I could call in a favor with Bruce and try to beg, borrow, kneel, and negotiate. But it’s not likely, no chance in hell he’ll show up at an AEW event.”