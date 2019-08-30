Conrad Thompson On Staying Neutral In AEW vs. WWE War

– In a recent conference call (transcript via Wrestling Inc), Conrad Thompson discussed how he stays neutral in the battle between WWE and AEW and more. Highlights are below.

On Staying Neutral: “Well I’m just a fan. I know that sounds silly but I’m really only doing one thing outside of podcasting and that’s the convention. This is the last one I have scheduled and I’m on good terms with both sides. I’m good friends with Bruce Prichard and Eric Bischoff and my sister-in-law [Charlotte Flair] works [in WWE]. I have a lot of friends in WWE and that’s also the case with AEW. I knew when I was doing Vegas [Starrcast II] that I was gonna do Chicago [Starrcast III]…but after this it’s just sticking to podcast for a while. Right now I have two guys on the AEW side and two guys on the WWE side and then Arn Anderson. So me and Arn Anderson are kinda Switzerland now.”

On Finally Doing The Ric Flair Roast: “If and when there is a IV, I’d like to do something with Ric [Flair]. I don’t know what else we would try to do differently…We’re doing more photo-ops this time and I’m excited about that. There are a few things we’ve made improvements on for III, so I don’t know how much different IV would be unless we had different programming on stage.”

411mania is currently on hand at Starrcast III. You can find the latest updates @411wrestling.