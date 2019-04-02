Conrad Thompson Says Plans For Undertaker Stage Show at Starrcast Fell Through

– Conrad Thompson revealed during a podcast appearance that there was an idea for him and Undertaker to do a speaking engagement at Starrcast, but that it never came to fruition. Thompson discussed the whole thing on the Mat Men Podcast, and some highlights are below.

On rumors he’s doing a podcast with Undertaker: “No, I’m not doing a podcast with the Undertaker. I mean I’ll be real clear about that.”

On a possible stage show at Starrcast: When we first started talking about having the Undertaker there at Starrcast, we were sort of kicking around ‘Hey, what could we do?’ And I thought, ‘Well, it would be awesome if we could do a meet and greet and then have a stage show. And through the discourse with his management they agreed. They didn’t hate the idea, but they had a lot of conditions, [such as] ‘We want to know who the host is.’ So I said, ‘Well, I think he’s friends with Bruce Prichard, what about Bruce?’ Bruce was approved, ‘Okay, great, we love Bruce.’ And then the wrinkle came, ‘Well you can’t film it, or air it.’ Well, you know, part of my strategy for Starrcast was to put it on FITE. So that kind of put the kibosh on that, so there is no stage show.”

On trademarking Dead Man Talking: But when there was one, what was being kicked around and talked about, was that Bruce was tickled with the idea — and this was before Bruce went back [to WWE] officially full-time. He said, ‘You know I was thinking it would be cool, especially in some of these European markets, if we could do a one-man speaking tour except with me and The Undertaker. So it would be Brother Love and The Undertaker telling old stories from 1990 to 2008. 20 years of stories that should be a winning formula.’ So he loved the idea, I loved the idea and we liked the name Dead Man Talking. I thought that was tremendous. Nobody owned it, so I trademarked it. I didn’t put it out there that I trademarked it, but I guess someone in the wrestling space just decides to scour all these different trademarks for the wrestling space and see what applications come through.”

On the rumors getting out of hand: “So when it got made public, everyone just assumed, ‘Oh, Conrad’s doing a podcast with The Undertaker! But Bruce is leaving, he quit the podcast and is going to WWE, but The Undertaker quit WWE and now he’s doing a podcast with Conrad!’ None of that ever happened. ”

