Conrad Thompson Says He’ll Be Involved With WWE Project

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, podcast guru Conrad Thompson said that he will be involved in an upcoming project from the WWE. Here are highlights:

On the ads on his podcasts: “We’ve heard from our fans for a while now, ‘Your shows have too many ads!’ Well, that’s in part due to our great partnership with Westwood One, and the success of the shows, but yes, we do have more ads than ever. So we acquiesced, and this year we created an ad-free version of all of our shows, but I decided, hey, it needs to be more than that. It needs to be more than just the same shows without commercials. So we started to add to it. We did some creative, interactive stuff, and then I thought well, let’s bring in some other personalities and names. And people seem to be digging it. So we’ll keep doing it.”

On Jim Ross’ radio shows being added to his website: “Speaking of archives, I just got confirmation, cross my fingers, but it was shipped yesterday, and on Tuesday, I’m supposed to have all of Jim Ross’ old radio shows from back in the day. We’re going to throw that up on Ad Free Shows. I think that’ll be fascinating to hear Jim on regular terrestrial radio talking old school wrestling. I think it’ll be fascinating, some of the guests [and] some of the conversations. Wrestling wasn’t as out there in terms of we were still trying to keep kayfabe and play it close to the vest. So it’ll be a fun listen.”

On the finale of ‘The Quest for Lost WWE Treasures’: “I think they’re shooting the finale at my house. Well, I don’t know about that. I used to have more [Ric] Flair robes than I do now, but I do think that Flair robes will be a part of it. But I assume they’ll want to shoot the big gold belt and things like that, but we’ve had several dates scheduled that have had to be rescheduled for various reasons. I still think the plan is, at some point soon, they’ll be here, and we’ll shoot some stuff, and it should be fun. I hope that it does really really well, and I hope that there’s multiple seasons. I hope the rumor and innuendo that we got maybe slipped accidentally by Ric Flair is true and we do get a physical Hall of Fame one day. That’d be a wrestling fan’s dream. [Hausman notes that Flair is never shy in revealing information] I don’t know that everybody’s always tickled with that, but it’s always great for us fans.”