Conrad Thompson Says He’s Not Starting His Own Promotion

– During a recent interview with The Wrestling Inc. Daily recently interviewed AdFreeShow’s Conrad Thompson, who discussed putting together Starrcast V and more. Below are some additional highlights from WrestlingInc.com:

Conrad Thompson on having a wrestling event associated with Starrcast V: “The plan is that there’s not just going to be one wrestling show next to Starrcast, there will be others. One of the caveats, when I was doing things for Cody and the Young Bucks with Starrcast, was, ‘No other wrestling, what we are doing has to be paramount.’ Well, I don’t have that partnership anymore, so because I don’t have that understanding anymore, there’s going to be a lot of wrestling there that weekend, and I hope fans can make plans to come see us. Because this will be a one-stop-shop, you’ll get to see wrestling every night or every day.”

On how he doesn’t see himself as a wrestling promoter: “I think just the function of me being involved with putting together the Jim Crockett Promotions card, a lot of people are going to paint me as that, but in my mind’s eye, the card sort of writes itself. Obviously, we’re leaning heavily on Mr. Crockett and a few other folks who know a thing or two about wrestling — Double J comes to mind. Anyway, I don’t think you have to worry about me being a wrestling promoter, I’m not starting my own promotion.”

Conrad Thompson on putting Starrcast V together: “You have no idea the stress and pressure it is to deal with all of these delicate personalities for dozens of individuals. By the way, I’m doing, I don’t even know how many podcasts, but it’s a lot, and now I’m doing a convention again. And now there’s a big roast that is going to be on regular PPV. Like, the Roast Of Ric Flair, yeah it’s on FITE, but it’s on traditional PPV too, with celebrities that I have to cater to. And then there’s two days of the convention, and then a wrestling show, and oh by the way, I still do mortgages, that’s my full-time job. So, there’s no chance that I have the bandwidth, or capacity, or whatever the buzzword is, I just don’t have the time. It’s a nice idea, it’s fun, but I’m one and done. I’m too fat for all this stress, baby!”

Thompson on if Cody Rhodes might show up: “If Cody wants to stop by, Cody’s going to stop by. Nobody gets to tell Cody what to do. He’s probably going to be on ‘SmackDown’ if I had to guess, I know that he’s a ‘Raw’ guy, but it’s the go-home edition, so it wouldn’t surprise me to see him on ‘SmackDown’ on Friday night. Well, that’s in Atlanta. I’ll be in Nashville with Starrcast. And then on Saturday, I’d imagine he’d be in that stadium doing something, if I were guessing, so I think his dance card is pretty full.”

Starrcast V is set to host the final match of WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair on July 31 at the Nashville Fairgrounds in Nashville, Tennessee.