Conrad Thompson Says WWE Shouldn’t Get Heat Over Pulling Undertaker From Starrcast II

– Conrad Thompson spoke with Wrestling Inc about The Undertaker being pulled from Starrcast II, WWE’s handling of the situation and more. Highlights are below:

On if WWE made any concessions to him after Undertaker was pulled: “No concessions were made to me. Absolutely none. It would have been nice if that were to be the case. No concessions were made whatsoever … I booked The Undertaker through Get Engaged Media and wired my deposit to Get Engaged Media and I had a contract with Get Engaged Media and I was contacted by Get Engaged Media to let me know WWE would not allow The Undertaker to appear. So, unfortunately WWE is getting painted with the ugly stick here and I think The Undertaker has too and I think that’s a little unfair. My deal is with Get Engaged Media who marketed and advertised him on social media. They had a contract with me and ultimately did not honor it. The heat should not be with WWE or The Undertaker. It’s Undertaker’s representation, Get Engaged Media.”

On getting to screen the Tom Magee vs. Bret Hart match and the release of the Holy Grail special: “It went exactly as I expected it would. WWE owns that footage and they have every right to show it. I know the interest and intrigue is really high and I’m glad that someone put it together. [WWE production team member] Giancarlo [Dittamo] is a talented creator and that’s what he’s done for a long time. I was glad to see that he got something front and center that was near and dear to the hardcore fan.”

On the WWE Network special actually being a benefit to Starrcast: “Before we ever posted it, I suspected that the match would air before we got to Starrcast. Now that everyone has seen the match, now they get to ask questions about the match. We get to see Bret and Tom talk about the match together for the first time. More people now know who Tom Magee is than they did a week ago. I don’t view it as a negative at all and I think interest will be up at the panel at Starrcast as a result.”