Construction Begins On WrestleMania 41 Stage

April 6, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Wrestlemania 41 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has begun building the stage for WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. The show takes place in Allegiant Stadium in the Nevada city, and as you can see below crews have begun building the stage for the show.

The show takes place on April 19th and 20th.

