Construction Continuing for WrestleMania 37 Venue Through Coronavirus Pandemic

– As previously reported, the city of Los Angeles, which is currently scheduled to host WrestleMania 37, might be holding off on large social gatherings until as late as mid-2021. Additionally, FOX 11 in Los Angeles had an update on the still unfinished SoFi Stadium, which is the venue slated to host next year’s event.

Per FOX 11’s report, construction workers are continuing work on stadium and arena projects in the cities of Inglewood, California, Las Vegas, Nevada and Seattle, Washington. Work has stalled or halted in some locations due to the coronavirus pandemic. Other construction projects are allowed to continue, but only “under strict guidelines.”

SoFi Stadium, besides being the host venue for WrestleMania 37, is also supposed to be the new stadium for the Rams and Chargers starting in August. While California is currently under a stay-at-home order due to the coronavirus, the construction on SoFi Stadium has been given approval to continue.

Additionally, the FOX 11 report notes that two workers at Turner AECOM Hunt, the company that is overseeing the construction of SoFi Stadium, have tested positive for the coronavirus. The company is reportedly conducting daily temperature checks on workers at the site, and social distancing measures are also being taken.

The announcement on large events for the city of Los Angeles came in an internal Fire Department e-mail. Mayor Eric Garcetti stated that “large gatherings such as concerts and sporting events may not be approved in the city for at least 1 year.”

Currently, WrestleMania 37 is slated for March 28, 2021 in Inglewood.