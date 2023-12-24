Continental Classic Blue League Finals Set For AEW Dynamite

After tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, the Continental Classic Blue League Finals are set for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. Eddie Kingston beat Andrade el Idolo to get three points, giving them both nine. Because Kingston won head-to-head, he breaks the tie and will face Bryan Danielson. The winners of the Gold League and Blue League finals meet at AEW Worlds End for the Modern Triple Crown (NJPW STRONG Openweight, ROH World and AEW Continental titles).

* Continental Classic Gold League Finals: Swerve Strickland vs. Jon Moxley vs. Jay White

* Continental Classic Blue League Finals: Bryan Danielson vs. Eddie Kingston

* ROH World Tag Team Championship: MJF & Samoa Joe (c) vs. The Devil’s Masked Men