Continental Classic League Finals & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

The League Finals of the AEW Continental Classic will take place on next week’s episode of Dynamite. AEW has announced that the Gold League and Blue League finals will take place on next Wednesday’s show. Swerve Strickland, Jon Moxley, and Jay White will compete in the Gold League finals, while the Blue League finalists still need to be determined.

Also announced for next week is a ROH World Tag Team Championship match as Samoa Joe will help MJF defend the titles against an as-yet-unknown team. The challenge was laid out by The Devil on tonight’s Dynamite.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs next Wednesday on TBS, is:

* Continental Classic Gold League Finals: Swerve Strickland vs. Jon Moxley vs. Jay White

* Continental Classic Blue League Finals: Competitors TBA

* ROH World Tag Team Championship Match: MJF & Samoa Joe vs. TBA