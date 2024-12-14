wrestling / News
Continental Classic Match Set For Next Week’s AEW Rampage
December 14, 2024 | Posted by
An AEW Continental Classic match is official for next week’s episode of Rampage. AEW announced on this week’s show that Brody King will face Komander on next week’s Holiday Bash edition of the show.
The match is the first announced for the episode, which airs next week on TNT.
NEXT FRIDAY! Brody King and Komander CLASH in the #AEWContinentalClassic Gold League!
Watch #AEWRampage on TNT!@BrodyXKing | @KomandercrMX pic.twitter.com/EVtBNTalWw
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 14, 2024