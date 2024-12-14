wrestling / News

Continental Classic Match Set For Next Week’s AEW Rampage

December 14, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Rampage 12-20-24 Image Credit: AEW

An AEW Continental Classic match is official for next week’s episode of Rampage. AEW announced on this week’s show that Brody King will face Komander on next week’s Holiday Bash edition of the show.

The match is the first announced for the episode, which airs next week on TNT.

