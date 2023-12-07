Continental Classic Match & More Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW has announced a Continental Classic Match and more for this week’s episode of Rampage. The company announced the following matches for the show, which airs Friday on TNT:

* AEW Continental Classic Match: Bryan Danielson vs. Daniel Garcia

* Powerhouse Hobbs & Konosuke Takeshita vs. Christopher Daniels & Matt Sydal.

* Trish Adora vs. Abadon

* Appearance by Orange Cassidy & Danhausen