Continental Classic Match & More Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage
December 6, 2023 | Posted by
AEW has announced a Continental Classic Match and more for this week’s episode of Rampage. The company announced the following matches for the show, which airs Friday on TNT:
* AEW Continental Classic Match: Bryan Danielson vs. Daniel Garcia
* Powerhouse Hobbs & Konosuke Takeshita vs. Christopher Daniels & Matt Sydal.
* Trish Adora vs. Abadon
* Appearance by Orange Cassidy & Danhausen
