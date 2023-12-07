wrestling / News

Continental Classic Match & More Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage

December 6, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Rampage 12-8-23 Image Credit: AEW

AEW has announced a Continental Classic Match and more for this week’s episode of Rampage. The company announced the following matches for the show, which airs Friday on TNT:

* AEW Continental Classic Match: Bryan Danielson vs. Daniel Garcia
* Powerhouse Hobbs & Konosuke Takeshita vs. Christopher Daniels & Matt Sydal.
* Trish Adora vs. Abadon
* Appearance by Orange Cassidy & Danhausen

