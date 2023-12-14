wrestling / News
Continental Classic Matches Set For This Week’s AEW Collision
December 13, 2023 | Posted by
AEW has announced three Continental Classic matches for this week’s episode of Collision. The company announced the following matches on Dynamite in the tournament for Saturday’s episode:
* AEW Continental Classic Blue League Match: Daniel Garcia vs. Eddie Kingston
* AEW Continental Classic Blue League Match: Bryan Danielson vs. Brody King
* AEW Continental Classic Blue League Match: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Andrade El Idolo