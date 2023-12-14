Continental Classic Matches Set For This Week’s AEW Collision

AEW has announced three Continental Classic matches for this week’s episode of Collision. The company announced the following matches on Dynamite in the tournament for Saturday’s episode:

* AEW Continental Classic Blue League Match: Daniel Garcia vs. Eddie Kingston

* AEW Continental Classic Blue League Match: Bryan Danielson vs. Brody King

* AEW Continental Classic Blue League Match: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Andrade El Idolo