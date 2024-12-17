wrestling / News

New Continental Classic Matches Added To This Weekend’s AEW Collision

December 16, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Collision 12-21-24 WO R Image Credit: AEW

AEW has announced two Continental Classic matches to this coming weekend’s episode of Collision. Tony Khan announced that Ricochet vs. Will Ospreay in a Gold League match and Shelton Benjamin vs. Daniel Garcia in a Blue League match are set for the show.

The matches are the first announced for the show, which airs Saturday on TNT.

