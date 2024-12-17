New Continental Classic Matches Added To This Weekend’s AEW Collision

AEW has announced two Continental Classic matches to this coming weekend’s episode of Collision. Tony Khan announced that Ricochet vs. Will Ospreay in a Gold League match and Shelton Benjamin vs. Daniel Garcia in a Blue League match are set for the show.

The matches are the first announced for the show, which airs Saturday on TNT.

This Saturday, 12/21

New York, NY

Saturday #AEWCollision

Continental Classic Gold League
Will Ospreay vs Ricochet

Saturday! Christmas Collision

8pm ET/7pm CT/6pm MT/5pm PT

