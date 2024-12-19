Continental Classic Matches Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced several Continental Classic matches for next week’s episode of Dynamite. The company announced the following matches in the tournament for next Wednesday’s episode, which airs on Christmas Day on TBS:

* Continental Classic Match: Will Ospreay vs. Brody King

* Continental Classic Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Shelton Benjamin

* Continental Classic Match: Kyle Fletcher vs. Daniel Garcia

* Continental Classic Match: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Komander

* Continental Classic Match: Darby Allin vs. Ricochet