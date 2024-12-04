wrestling / News

Continental Classic Matches Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage

December 3, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Rampage 12-6-24 Image Credit: AEW

AEW has announced two Continental Classic matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. Tony Khan revealed on Tuesday that Ricochet will face Komander in a Gold League match, while Daniel Garcia will battle The Beast Mortos in a Blue League bout.

The matches are the first announced for the show, which airs Friday night on TNT.

