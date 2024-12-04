Continental Classic Matches Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW has announced two Continental Classic matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. Tony Khan revealed on Tuesday that Ricochet will face Komander in a Gold League match, while Daniel Garcia will battle The Beast Mortos in a Blue League bout.

The matches are the first announced for the show, which airs Friday night on TNT.

This Friday, 12/6

10pm ET/9pm CT on TNT

