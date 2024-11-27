Continental Classic Matches Set For This Week’s AEW Collision

AEW has announced three Continental Classic Blue League matches for this week’s Collision. It was announced on Tuesday that the following matches are set for this week’s show, which airs Saturday night on TNT:

* Continental Classic Blue League Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Daniel Garcia

* Continental Classic Blue League Match: The Beast Mortos vs. Kyle Fletcher

* Continental Classic Blue League Match: Will Ospreay vs. Juice Robinson

Saturday Night #AEWCollision

4pm ET/3pm CT/1pm PT

THIS SAT on TNT

See it in person live TOMORROW in Chicago, IL! Continental Classic Blue League

Kazuchika Okada vs Daniel Garcia AEW Continental Champion @rainmakerxokada fights NEW TNT Champion @GarciaWrestling in C2 Saturday! pic.twitter.com/DZOMEgUST0 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 27, 2024