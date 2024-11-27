wrestling / News

Continental Classic Matches Set For This Week’s AEW Collision

November 26, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Collision 11-29-24 KO DC Image Credit: AEW

AEW has announced three Continental Classic Blue League matches for this week’s Collision. It was announced on Tuesday that the following matches are set for this week’s show, which airs Saturday night on TNT:

* Continental Classic Blue League Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Daniel Garcia
* Continental Classic Blue League Match: The Beast Mortos vs. Kyle Fletcher
* Continental Classic Blue League Match: Will Ospreay vs. Juice Robinson

