wrestling / News
Continental Classic Matches Set For This Week’s AEW Collision
AEW has announced three Continental Classic Blue League matches for this week’s Collision. It was announced on Tuesday that the following matches are set for this week’s show, which airs Saturday night on TNT:
* Continental Classic Blue League Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Daniel Garcia
* Continental Classic Blue League Match: The Beast Mortos vs. Kyle Fletcher
* Continental Classic Blue League Match: Will Ospreay vs. Juice Robinson
