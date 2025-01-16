Continental Title Match Set For This Week’s AEW Collision

AEW has announced a Continental Championship match for this week’s Maximum Carnage episode of Collision. It was announced on Wednesday’s Dynamite that Kazuchika Okada will defend his title against Tomohiro Ishii.

* AEW Continental Championship Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Tomohiro Ishii

* Texas Death Match: Hangman Page vs. Christopher Daniels

* The Death Riders & The Learning Tree vs. Cope, FTR, Powerhouse Hobbs & The Outrunners