Continental Title Match Set For This Week’s AEW Collision

January 15, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Continental Championship Collision 1-18-25 Image Credit: AEW

AEW has announced a Continental Championship match for this week’s Maximum Carnage episode of Collision. It was announced on Wednesday’s Dynamite that Kazuchika Okada will defend his title against Tomohiro Ishii.

* AEW Continental Championship Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Tomohiro Ishii
* Texas Death Match: Hangman Page vs. Christopher Daniels
* The Death Riders & The Learning Tree vs. Cope, FTR, Powerhouse Hobbs & The Outrunners

