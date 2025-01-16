wrestling / News
Continental Title Match Set For This Week’s AEW Collision
January 15, 2025 | Posted by
AEW has announced a Continental Championship match for this week’s Maximum Carnage episode of Collision. It was announced on Wednesday’s Dynamite that Kazuchika Okada will defend his title against Tomohiro Ishii.
* AEW Continental Championship Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Tomohiro Ishii
* Texas Death Match: Hangman Page vs. Christopher Daniels
* The Death Riders & The Learning Tree vs. Cope, FTR, Powerhouse Hobbs & The Outrunners