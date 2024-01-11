wrestling / News
Continental Title Match & More Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage
January 10, 2024 | Posted by
AEW has announced a Continental Championship Match and more for this week’s episode of Rampage. The company announced the following for the show, which airs Friday night on TNT:
* AEW Continental Championship Match: Eddie Kingston vs. Wheeler Yuta
* Swerve Strickland vs. Matt Sydal
* Hikaru Shida vs. Queen Aminata
