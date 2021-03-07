CONTRA Unit to Address Injustice & Calvin Tankman On This Week’s MLW: Fusion

CONTRA Unit will tackle their issues with both Injustice & Calvin Tankman on Wednesday’s episode of MLW: Fusion. MLW announced today that the segment with the stable is set for this week’s show, which airs Wednesday on YouTube, Fubo Sports, DAZN, beIN SPORTS and the Roku Channel. You can see the full announcement below:

CONTRA to address Tankman & Injustice on FUSION

Watch MLW FUSION Wednesday night at 7pm ET

Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today learned CONTRA Unit will “the Injustice infidels and Calvin Tankman” this Wednesday, March 10 at 7pm ET on MLW’s flagship weekly series FUSION, available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, DAZN, beIN SPORTS and the Roku Channel.

355 pound Calvin Tankman shook the landscape of MLW when he saved Injustice from imminent doom last week.

The super heavyweight rumbled with CONTRA’s unstoppable World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu and sent aftershocks straight to the heart of CONTRA.

Now, with the tides of war seemingly shifted, how will CONTRA Unit react?

Scheduled for Wednesday’s card:

•National Openweight Championship: Alex Hammerstone (champion) vs. LA Park (challenger)

•ACH vs. Kevin Ku (with Team Filthy)

•Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s Top 5 Middleweight Rankings debut!

Also scheduled: Ross & Marshall Von Erich, “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, Alicia Atout, CONTRA Unit, Myron Reed and more!