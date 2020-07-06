wrestling / News

Various News: CONTRA Unit Sends Fourth of July Message, Sami Callian’s Impact Theme Released

July 5, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
CONTRA Unit MLW

– CONTRA Unit had a message for fans as they celebrated July 4th in control of MLW. The MLW YouTube account posted a “propaganda message” that the group “sent in,” and you can see it below:

– Impact Wrestling has released Sami Callihan’s entrance theme, which you can check out below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

CONTRA Unit, MLW, Sami Callihan, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading