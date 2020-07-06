wrestling / News
Various News: CONTRA Unit Sends Fourth of July Message, Sami Callian’s Impact Theme Released
July 5, 2020 | Posted by
– CONTRA Unit had a message for fans as they celebrated July 4th in control of MLW. The MLW YouTube account posted a “propaganda message” that the group “sent in,” and you can see it below:
– Impact Wrestling has released Sami Callihan’s entrance theme, which you can check out below:
More Trending Stories
- Bianca Belair On Making Her Raw Debut Without a Crowd, Who She’s Learned From in WWE
- Arn Anderson Recalls Pushing WWE to Sign AJ Styles, James Storm & Bobby Roode, John Cena’s Response
- Matt Riddle’s Accuser Posts Photo Of Them Together From 2019
- Booker T Praises Sasha Banks and Bayley, Says Banks Is A ‘Major Player’