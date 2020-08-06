CONTRA Unit Issues Statement In This Week’s MLW Pulp Fusion

MLW has released this week’s episode of Pulp Fusion, which features a statement from CONTRA Unit. You can see the full video below, which is described as follows:

CONTRA Unit has issued a statement following last week’s savage attack.

Salina de la Renta is in a bad mood!

How did National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone do in the first annual Hammerstone Invitational? Find out!

Gino makes some summer plans.

World Tag Team Champions Ross and Marshall Von Erich are hungry to defend the belts.

“Filthy” Tom Lawlor and Kit Osbourne are on the lam as they hit the road for… Hawaii?

Richard Holliday calls up his personal friend/celebrity chef.

Calvin Tankman readies to go major league.

Experience Pulp FUSION!