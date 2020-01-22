CONTRA Unit vs. Los Parks Added To MLW Fightland

Major League Wrestling has announced a lumberjack match between Contra Unit (Josef Samuel & Simon Gotch) and Los Parks (LA Park and El Hijo del LA Park) for MLW Fightland. The event happens on February 1 from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Here’s the press release:

PHILADELPHIA — MLW today announced a Lumberjack Match: Los Parks vs. CONTRA Unit (Josef Samael & Simon Gotch) for MLW: FIGHTLAND at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia on Saturday February 1. The event will be a MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

Two forces notorious for chaos will collide as Los Parks return for the first time since the shocking ending to Saturday Night SuperFight as they clash with their bitter rivals CONTRA Unit in Philly.

With four fearless and dangerous competitors colliding, the league will reinforce the ringside perimeter with lumberjacks to contain the guaranteed bedlam that will detonate at the historic 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

In the first-ever lumberjack match in MLW history, Los Parks and CONTRA Unit will have to not only battle each other but manage designated wrestlers ringside, who will surround the ring in the classic lumberjack match fashion.

Tasked with containing the carnage, the lumberjacks could be tempted to unleash a beating to ensure the four loathed competitors keep the action from spilling out on to the streets of South Philadelphia.

The Destroyer and his son vow a vicious receipt for SuperFight.

Standing in their way is a force known for strategic violence and unrelenting attacks.

Will Los Parks make a triumphant return or will the black flag of CONTRA wave victorious over the iconic masks of Los Parks?