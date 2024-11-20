wrestling / News

Contract Signing Announced For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

November 19, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite 11-20-24 Image Credit: AEW

AEW has added a contract signing to this week’s episode of Dynamite. The company announced on Tuesday that the ROH World Title match between Chris Jericho and Tomohiro Ishii on next week’s Dynamite will have its contract signing on Wednesday’s episode.

The updated lineup for tomorrow’s show, which airs live on TBS, is:

* Will Ospreay, Powerhouse Hobbs, Ricochet, & Mark Davis vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Brian Cage, Kyle Fletcher, & Lance Archer
* Orange Cassidy vs. Wheeler Yuta
* Claudio Castagnoli vs. Darby Allin
* Kris Statlander vs. Hikaru Shida
* AJ of the Costco Guys appears
* Chris Jericho and Tomohiro Ishii contract signing
* Hechicero, Atlantis Jr., and Mascara Dorada in action

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading