Contract Signing Announced For This Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has added a contract signing to this week’s episode of Dynamite. The company announced on Tuesday that the ROH World Title match between Chris Jericho and Tomohiro Ishii on next week’s Dynamite will have its contract signing on Wednesday’s episode.
The updated lineup for tomorrow’s show, which airs live on TBS, is:
* Will Ospreay, Powerhouse Hobbs, Ricochet, & Mark Davis vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Brian Cage, Kyle Fletcher, & Lance Archer
* Orange Cassidy vs. Wheeler Yuta
* Claudio Castagnoli vs. Darby Allin
* Kris Statlander vs. Hikaru Shida
* AJ of the Costco Guys appears
* Chris Jericho and Tomohiro Ishii contract signing
* Hechicero, Atlantis Jr., and Mascara Dorada in action
