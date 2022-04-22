Contract Signing and Match Announced For This Week’s WWE Smackdown

WWE will hold a double Smackdown taping tonight in Albany, NY, with next week’s episode set to be taped following the live show. The company has announced a contract signing between Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey, as well as a match between Riddle and Jey Uso. Here is the lineup:

* Lumberjack Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn

* Madcap Moss vs. Angel Garza

* Riddle vs. Jey Uso

* Contract signing featuring Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair