Contract Signing and Match Announced For This Week’s WWE Smackdown

April 22, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

WWE will hold a double Smackdown taping tonight in Albany, NY, with next week’s episode set to be taped following the live show. The company has announced a contract signing between Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey, as well as a match between Riddle and Jey Uso. Here is the lineup:

* Lumberjack Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn
* Madcap Moss vs. Angel Garza
* Riddle vs. Jey Uso
* Contract signing featuring Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair

