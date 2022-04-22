wrestling / News
Contract Signing and Match Announced For This Week’s WWE Smackdown
WWE will hold a double Smackdown taping tonight in Albany, NY, with next week’s episode set to be taped following the live show. The company has announced a contract signing between Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey, as well as a match between Riddle and Jey Uso. Here is the lineup:
* Lumberjack Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn
* Madcap Moss vs. Angel Garza
* Riddle vs. Jey Uso
* Contract signing featuring Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair
Can @SuperKingofBros go back-to-back against the @WWEUsos? #SmackDown
📺 8/7 C on @FOXTV https://t.co/S3cvequR3Z
— WWE (@WWE) April 22, 2022
Time to sign the dotted line …. 🖋️ @MsCharlotteWWE and @RondaRousey make their "I Quit" Match official for #WrestleManiaBacklash TONIGHT on @FOXTV.https://t.co/nZXfj6ERdJ
— WWE (@WWE) April 22, 2022
