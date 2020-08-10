Contract Signing to Kick Off Tonight’s Raw, Match Announced

WWE will kick off tonight’s Raw with a contract signing, while a new match has been set for the show. WWE has announced the the signing for the Seth Rollins vs. Dominik Mysterio match will open tonight’s show. Meanwhile, they have also announced a Bianca Belair vs. Zelina Vega match stemming from last week’s show when Montez Ford was poisoned.

The announcements read:

Dominik Mysterio signs his WWE contract and SummerSlam contract with Seth Rollins

Dominik Mysterio got his wish when Seth Rollins agreed to face him at SummerSlam.

Not only will the son of Rey Mysterio will sign his official WWE Superstar contract to kick off Raw tonight, but will also sign on the dotted line to make his showdown with The Monday Night Messiah official. Samoa Joe will moderate what is sure to be an intense dual contract signing. Will this extremely personal rivalry come to blows once again?

Bianca Belair looks to beat the truth out of Zelina Vega

Bianca Belair was furious after it was discovered that her husband, Raw Tag Team Champion Montez Ford, was poisoned before his match with Andrade last Monday. The EST of WWE pointed fingers at Zelina Vega, Andrade & Angel Garza’s manager.

While Vega denied having any involvement in the poisoning, Belair isn’t buying it. She’ll be out to beat the truth out of Zelina when they square off this Monday on Raw. Will Belair get the answers she’s looking for?