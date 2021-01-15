Contract Signing, Match Set For This Week’s Smackdown

WWE has announced a match and a contract signing for this week’s episode of Smackdown. The company has announced that Roman Reigns and Adam Pearce will have a contract signing on Friday’s episode for their WWE Universal Championship match at the Royal Rumble. In addition, Rey Mysterio will face King Corbin in singles action.

The announcements read:

Roman Reigns and Adam Pearce set for Universal Title contract signing

WWE Official Adam Pearce is on the road to challenging Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at Royal Rumble, so what will The Head of the Table have in store for Pearce? Find out this Friday at 8/7c on FOX. Catch WWE action on WWE Network, FOX, USA Network, Sony India and more.

The Head of the Table makes the rules, and even WWE official Adam Pearce has now found himself in Roman Reigns’ path of destruction.

After Reigns took exception to Pearce’s recent decision making, the WWE official set up a Gauntlet Match to determine the Universal Champion’s next challenger at Royal Rumble. An impressive display by Shinsuke Nakamura seemingly set The Artist up for a title showdown, as Pearce remained as the final competitor. Reigns and Jey Uso, however, would impose their will and dish out unbelievable punishment to Nakamura and laid a leveled Pearce into place for the pin.

With the unlikeliest of title matches now in motion, what message does Reigns still have to send as the two competitors sign the dotted line on the Universal Championship contract?

Rey Mysterio looks for retribution against King Corbin this week on SmackDown

King Corbin continued his crusade against the Mysterios this past Friday night when he brutally ambushed Rey and Dominik, but The Master of the 619 will have an opportunity for payback against the devious despot when they go one-on-one tomorrow night on SmackDown.

The Ultimate Underdog will need Dominik watching his back, though, as Corbin’s Knights of The Lone Wolf will surely be lurking close by. Can Rey show the blue brand’s vicious ruler ruler what it truly means to be king? Catch SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX to find out!