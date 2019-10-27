Contract Signing, Matches Set For AEW Dynamite

– AEW has announced new matches and a contract signing segment for this week’s AEW Dynamite. The company announced in FITE TV’s preview that Cody and Chris Jericho will have a contract signing for their AEW World Championship match at Full Gear.

Also set for the show are:

* Tag Team Championships Tournament Finals: SCU vs. Lucha Bros

* Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks vs. Kip Sabian, Jack Evans and Angelico

* Adam Page vs. Sammy Guevara