Contract Signing, Matches Set For AEW Dynamite

October 27, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite All Elite Wrestling Dynamite

– AEW has announced new matches and a contract signing segment for this week’s AEW Dynamite. The company announced in FITE TV’s preview that Cody and Chris Jericho will have a contract signing for their AEW World Championship match at Full Gear.

Also set for the show are:

* Tag Team Championships Tournament Finals: SCU vs. Lucha Bros
* Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks vs. Kip Sabian, Jack Evans and Angelico
* Adam Page vs. Sammy Guevara

