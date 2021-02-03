wrestling / News
Contract Signing, Matches Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling
February 2, 2021 | Posted by
Next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling will feature a No Surrender contract signing and a couple of Knockouts matches. It was announced on tonight’s show that the following segments and matches will take place:
* Rich Swann and Tommy Dreamer contract signing for No Surrender match
* ODB vs. Kimber
* Kiera Hogan vs. Nevaeh
Impact Wrestling airs next Tuesday on AXS TV and Twitch.
