Owen Hart Quarterfinal Matches & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced two Owen Hart Foundation Tournament quarterfinal matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The following were announced for next week’s show, which airs next Wednesday on TBS:

* FTW Championship Match: Ricky Starks vs. Jungle Boy

* MJF and Wardlow Contract Signing

* Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Darby Allin vs. Jeff Hardy

* Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Dax Harwood vs. Adam Cole

* CM Punk vs. John Silver

.@SilverNumber1 has the home advantage as he takes on @cmpunk next WEDNESDAY on #AEWDynamite LIVE from Long Island, NY! Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/A8gNJJnRwa — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 5, 2022

Allies @darbyallin & @jeffhardybrand stand opposite in the ring for the first round in the #OwenHart Foundation Tournament! Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS pic.twitter.com/wi7q80RNec — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 5, 2022