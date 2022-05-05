wrestling / News

Owen Hart Quarterfinal Matches & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

May 4, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite 5-11-22 Image Credit: AEW

AEW has announced two Owen Hart Foundation Tournament quarterfinal matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The following were announced for next week’s show, which airs next Wednesday on TBS:

* FTW Championship Match: Ricky Starks vs. Jungle Boy
* MJF and Wardlow Contract Signing
* Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Darby Allin vs. Jeff Hardy
* Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Dax Harwood vs. Adam Cole
* CM Punk vs. John Silver

