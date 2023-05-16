wrestling / News
Contract Signing & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
May 15, 2023 | Posted by
Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus will make their WWE Night of Champions match official on next week’s Raw. WWE has announced the following for next week’s episode which airs live Monday on USA Network:
* Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, & TBA vs. Imperium
* Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus contract signing
* Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar under one roof
More Trending Stories
- WWE News: Some Talent Getting More Leeway In Promos, Note on World Heavyweight Title
- FOX Announces Their Fall Lineup, WWE Smackdown Not Included In Press Release
- Note On Why Sami Zayn Will Be At Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia
- Bianca Belair in Pink Bikini, Zelina Vega, Rhea Ripley Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos