wrestling / News

Contract Signing & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

May 15, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw 5-22-23 Image Credit: WWE

Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus will make their WWE Night of Champions match official on next week’s Raw. WWE has announced the following for next week’s episode which airs live Monday on USA Network:

* Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, & TBA vs. Imperium
* Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus contract signing
* Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar under one roof

More Trending Stories

article topics :

RAW, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading