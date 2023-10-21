wrestling / News
Contract Signing & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown
October 20, 2023 | Posted by
WWE Smackdown is on FOX Sports 1 next week, and the show will have a contract signing between Roman Reigns and LA Knight plus more. WWE has announced the following for next week’s show, which is moving to FOX Sports 1 for the night due to the World Series airing on FOX:
* Roman Reigns & LA Knight contract signing for WWE Crown Jewel
* Santos Escobar & Rey Mysterio vs. The Street Profits
