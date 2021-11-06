wrestling / News

Contract Signing & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

November 5, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite 11-5-21

AEW has announced a contract signing between Kenny Omega and Adam Page plus more for next week’s AEW Dynamite. The company announced the following lineup for the show, which airs next Wednesday on TNT:

* Kenny Omega and Adam Page Contract Signing for Full Gear match
* Bryan Danielson vs Rocky Romero (w/Orange Cassidy)
* Dr. Britt Baker, Rebel, and Jamie Hayter vs. Tay Conti, Anna Jay, and Thunder Rosa.
* PAC vs. Dax Harwood
* Matt Sydal and Lee Moriarty vs. Dante Martin and Lio Rush

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading