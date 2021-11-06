wrestling / News
Contract Signing & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has announced a contract signing between Kenny Omega and Adam Page plus more for next week’s AEW Dynamite. The company announced the following lineup for the show, which airs next Wednesday on TNT:
* Kenny Omega and Adam Page Contract Signing for Full Gear match
* Bryan Danielson vs Rocky Romero (w/Orange Cassidy)
* Dr. Britt Baker, Rebel, and Jamie Hayter vs. Tay Conti, Anna Jay, and Thunder Rosa.
* PAC vs. Dax Harwood
* Matt Sydal and Lee Moriarty vs. Dante Martin and Lio Rush
We're on the road to #AEWFullGear and #AEWDynamite is going to be HUGE WEDNESDAY from Indianapolis at 8e/5p LIVE on @tntdrama!
🎟 – https://t.co/UN1cNiJJrQ
Watch #AEWRampage LIVE NOW on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/UeOcAnH5dm
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 6, 2021