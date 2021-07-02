wrestling / News
Contract Signing & More Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling
Impact Wrestling has announced a contract signing for the Impact World Title match at Slammiversary and more for next week’s show. It was announced on Thursday’s episode that Kenny Omega and Sami Callihan will have a contract signing for the July 8th episode ahead of their bout at the July 17th PPV.
Also announced for next week was a match between Jake Something and Brian Myers, plus Havok & Rosemary vs. Susan & Kimber Lee for a shot at the Knockouts Tag Team Championship. Next week’s show airs on AXS TV and the full current card is below:
* Impact World Championship Contract Signing with Kenny Omega & Sami Callihan
* Jake Something vs. Brian Myers
* Knockouts Tag Team Championships #1 Contenders Match: Havok & Rosemary vs. Susan & Kimber Lee
